NTCA gives nod to West Bengal to get three new tigers at Jaldapara National Park

The approval to get tigers was received last year. (Archive photo) The approval to get tigers was received last year. (Archive photo)

The state forest department’s proposal to bring in three new tigers to the Jaldapara National Park as part of a programme to increase the animal’s population in the area has got a green signal from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

The forest department had sent the proposal to NTCA last year and got permission in December, officials said. In October, the body had given a similar approval to the Buxa Tiger Reserve, which is adjacent to the Jaldapara forest. While Buxa hasn’t seen a tiger in almost 10 years, Jaldapara — once known for its rhinoceros, elephant and tiger population — has also seen a loss of wildlife due to habitat loss and poaching.

Officials, however, remained hopeful that they would be able to reverse the situation with the new arrivals — one male and two females tigers. “Initially, the tigers will be kept in an enclosure and deer would be released inside it to create a prey base. Once the tigers adjust to the conditions in Jaldapara and BTR, we will think of releasing them in the wild,” said an official. According to an NTCA report published last year, there are two tigers in the North Bengal landscape, which includes Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary, Gorumara National Park, Champramari Wildlife Sanctuary.

Since Jaldapara National Park and Buxa Tiger Reserve also come under the same landscape, the tigers will be brought from a forest in Assam.

Last year, after official estimates maintained that there had been a 30 per cent increase in the wild tiger population, many conservationists had raised concerns over the government’s ability to manage the increased number of tigers. Tiger density, officials explained, had in some reserves surpassed their carrying capacity. “The idea is that a number of tigers needed to be dispersed since they were often found living outside the reserves, leading to cases of conflict with people and also becoming easy targets for poachers,” said an official.

Till last year, the government did not have a strategy to look beyond tiger reserves and manage the big cats at a landscape level. But now, the NTCA has come up with a set of guidelines to rehabilitate tigers that are “dispersing” from densely populated source forests and bring them to suitable forests with low or no tiger density.

On March 18 last year, the NTCA had released a “Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for rehabilitation of tigers from source areas at the landscape level” and presented it to chief wildlife wardens of tiger-range states and field directors of tiger reserves. The SOP identifies population clusters with surplus tigers across the country and suggests areas where they can be relocated, the procedure of which has also been explained.