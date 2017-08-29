NSUI slams ABVP as ‘anti-women’ ahead of DUSU polls

Representational purpose. Representational purpose.

Ahead of DUSU elections, the Congress’ students’ body NSUI on Tuesday hit out at the RSS-affiliated ABVP, accusing it of being an anti-women outfit that curtails freedom of women students. Releasing its manifesto for women students for the upcoming Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) in a statement said RSS and its affiliated groups were dictating what people should eat, whom to marry, and how Indian women should dress.

“BJP leaders have beaten up men and women for going to pubs, have stereotyped women, questioned the character of rape victims and have opposed inter-caste and inter-religion weddings,” NSUI claimed in the statement.

The students’ body in its manifesto promised to fight moral policing and ensure safety of women, common rooms for girls and deployment of woman constables in every college, and sanitary napkin-vending machines, besides making efforts for organising self-defence classes for women.

Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dixit released the manifesto during an event organised by NSUI at Delhi University.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App