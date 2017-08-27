NSG team examines security at Jagannath Temple

The Jagannath Temple in Puri. (File Photo) The Jagannath Temple in Puri. (File Photo)

A team of the National Security Guard (NSG) reviewed the security arrangements at Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri for chalking out an action plan against any possible terror threat. The three-member team from the anti-terrorist force visited the seaside pilgrim town of Puri on Saturday and inspected the security arrangements at the 12th century shrine, a senior official said. The NSG team inspected prominent places in and around the shrine and examined the functioning of CCTVs, metal detectors and the entry and exit gates. During their two-hour visit, the team members also reviewed arrangements for crowd control and ‘darshan’ of the deities.

The visit was undertaken in the wake of moves to prepare an action plan jointly by the Union Home Ministry, Odisha police and the intelligence agencies in order to strengthen the security arrangements in the shrine. “Sensitive locations inside the temple and outside were identified for taking necessary steps to deal with any possible terror strike,” he said.

They also held discussions with senior police officers and temple administration officials on the matter. While the state government had planned to put in place a three-tier security net at the temple, it is yet to be implemented fully, sources said. Sri Jagannath Temple has been described as an important and sensitive pilgrim centre of the country in a communiction from central agencies to the state government, sources said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Banabihari Sahu and temple security in-charge Prafulla Chandra Mishra briefed the NSG officials about the number of devotees visiting the temple and the contingency arrangements in case of emergency. The NSG team is likely to give suggestions about the steps required to be taken to ensure safety of the temple and the devotees visiting the shrine.

