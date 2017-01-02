NSG portal hacked, defaced with abusive messages

Hacking of government websites from suspected Pakistani cyber attackers is not uncommon. (Representational Image) Hacking of government websites from suspected Pakistani cyber attackers is not uncommon. (Representational Image)

Hackers, suspected to be based in Pakistan, on Sunday defaced the official website of elite counter-terror force National Security Guard (NSG) and published obscene messages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi apart from other anti-India content.

Officials said the hacking attempt was noticed early on Sunday and the URL —www.nsg.gov.in — was blocked soon after by the counter-terror force from its headquarters here. The hackers identified themselves as ‘Alone Injector’ and filled the website with messages targeting the PM. The hackers are believed to be from Pakistan as the texts had references from ISI and slogans praising the country.

The website is maintained from the NSG headquarters in New Delhi and gives out basic information about the force, its origin and operations. The matter has been brought to the notice of the National Informatics Centre , and “remedial action” is in process. The elite commando force was raised in 1984 as the federal contingency unit to undertake counter-terror and counter-piracy operations.

Hacking of government websites from suspected Pakistani cyber attackers is not uncommon. In the recent past it has only increased. According to the data from the Information Technology Ministry, close to 1,500 government websites were hacked between January 2010 and December 2015.

In March last year, a microsite of the Railnet page of the Indian government was found hacked by al-Qaeda in a demonstration of the terrorist group’s ability to intercept the government’s web directory. A writing on the hacked website read, “Massage to Muslim People in India from AQIS (sic)”. An attached document opened to a message from Maulana Aasim Umar, the chief of the al-Qaeda in South Asia. Hacking has also been in news after a group called Legion made targeted the Twitter accounts of the Congress, its vice-president Rahul Gandhi and businessman Vijay Mallya.