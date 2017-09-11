NSG and CISF to get power to shoot down ‘rogue’ low flying objects

The policy is being formulated after spotting of several UAVs in airports and border areas, hampering air traffic and raising security concerns. (Representational) The policy is being formulated after spotting of several UAVs in airports and border areas, hampering air traffic and raising security concerns. (Representational)

The NSG and the CISF may be empowered to shoot down “rogue” low flying objects such as drones and gliders under a policy in the works, a home ministry official has said. The draft policy on operating low flying, pilotless objects is being framed to guard from terror attacks using drones and gliders and umanned aerial vehicles. The policy is being formulated after spotting of several UAVs in airports and border areas, hampering air traffic and raising security concerns.

The issue was discussed threadbare at a recent meeting of the Union home secretary with representatives of the Indian Air Force, civil aviation ministry, Central Industrial Security Force and other stakeholders. “The draft drone policy is in the final stage. It is focused on regulating the use of unmanned aerial vehicles and similar low-flying objects. The policy should come out in the public domain this month itself to solicit comments from stakeholders,” the official said.

The National Security Guard and the CISF are likely to be given the power to shoot down any “erring” low flying object if they find it to be a “rogue”, the official added. The two forces will acquire defence mechanism like an electromagnetic system which would have an in-built radar, radio frequency jammer and detector.

