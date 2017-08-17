NSD Bengaluru students protest after being evicted over unpaid rent 

NSD Bengaluru students protest outside Guru Nanak Bhavan (Source: ANI) NSD Bengaluru students protest outside Guru Nanak Bhavan (Source: ANI)

A day after the students and faculty of National School of Drama (NSD) in Bengaluru were evicted and their equipment were thrown out from the premises over non-payment of rent dues by the institution, students on Thursday assembled outside the Guru Nanak Bhavan and started a protest. The eviction move was ordered by the officials of Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES), citing NSD’s long pending dues.

As per a report in news agency ANI, no information regarding the increase in the rent of the auditorium was provided to the school by the Sports and Youth Welfare Ministry. Reportedly, the rent agreement has been extended thrice in the past, and the monthly rent was increased from Rs 24,000 to Rs 55,000. As per the norms, the NSD Bengaluru wing needed time to negotiate with the NSD Delhi.

Meanwhile, the school was planning to use the auditorium to host the prestigious 8th Theatre Olympics in Bengaluru, which will start in February next year.

