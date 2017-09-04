NSCN(K) rebel killed in Arunachal Pradesh operation

The army has recovered an AK-56, a radio set, and a hand grenade, along with live bullets. A combing operation is underway. The army has recovered an AK-56, a radio set, and a hand grenade, along with live bullets. A combing operation is underway.

Security forces on Monday gunned down a hardcore NSCN(K) militant and recovered one AK-47 rifle along with some ammunition in the jungles on the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh, in the process also destroying a temporary hideout used by the rebels. The operation was carried out near Votnu village in Longding district that shares international boundary with Myanmar, and the Army column which came under heavy fire retaliated with accurate fire, eliminating one hardcore militant and injuring another.

Informing this, Kohima-based Defence PRO Colonel Chiranjeet Konwer said this was the second major success of security forces under the aegis of the Dinjan-based Dao Division, which has been engaged in carrying out aggressive operations in south-east Arunachal Pradesh, in the past four days. One NSCN(K) cadre was earlier eliminated near Kunnu village in the same area on Friday, he said.

Though the security forces launched a swift and stealthy operation resulting in destruction of a temporary hideout, a few militants managed to escape using the cover of dense vegetation and nalas, he said. “This elimination has struck a blow to the illegal activities being carried out by the underground outfit in the area,” he added.

Meanwhile, Indian Army’s Eastern Command, in a tweet on Monday afternoon identified the eliminated the NSCN(K) militant as self-styled Corporal Honcham Wangsa. “Dao Div neutralised Honcham Wangsa, self-styled Corporal of NSCN-K near Kunsa Vill, Arunachal Pradesh,” it said.

