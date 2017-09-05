NSCN(K) militant killed in Arunachal operation

The operation was carried out near Votnu village in Longding district that shares a boundary with Myanmar. (File Photo) The operation was carried out near Votnu village in Longding district that shares a boundary with Myanmar. (File Photo)

Security forces on Monday gunned down an NSCN(K) militant and recovered one AK-47 rifle and ammunition in the jungles near the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh. They also destroyed a temporary hideout used by the rebels, the Army said.

The operation was carried out near Votnu village in Longding district that shares a boundary with Myanmar. The Army column that came under heavy fire retaliated with accurate fire, killing one militant and injuring another. Kohima-based Defence PRO Colonel Chiranjeet Konwer said this was the second success of the security forces under the aegis of the Dinjan-based Dao Division, which has been engaged in carrying out aggressive operations in south-east Arunachal in the past four days.

One NSCN(K) cadre was eliminated near Kunnu village in the same area on Friday, he said. Army chief General Bipin Rawat, however, said such encounters occur regularly. “Nothing big in this operation,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App