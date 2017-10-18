NSCN(K) chief Khango Konyak is new chairman of UNLFW

Self-styled “Lt General (Retd)” Khango Konak, who had taken over as chairman of the NSCN(K) after SS Khaplang had died on June this year, has been elected new chairman of the United National Liberation Front of West South-East Asia (UNLFW) – a joint platform of four rebel groups of North-eastern India having bases inside Myanmar.

Reports quoting a press release issued by the UNLFW’s publicity wing said Konyak was “unanimously elected” as its new chairman after the post had fallen vacant due to its founder chairman Khaplang’s death. The decision electing Konyak was taken during a two-day general session of the UNLFW which was hosted by the NSCN(K) at its headquarters at Taka held on October 14 and 15.

“The new chairman has been empowered with full executive authority to direct/execute any action or policy on behalf of the Front and also during emergencies,” the press release which was signed by “Colonel” Isak Sumi of the NSCN(K), N E Esara of the NDFB(S) and Jibon Singha Koch of the Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) said. Interestingly, while the Paresh Barua faction of ULFA is also a constituent of the UNLFW, there was no signatory from it in the press release. The two-day general session of UNLFW also “fully formalised” establishment of the Front as also the functions of various committees and organizations, apart from approving its logo, nomenclature and motto, reports quoting the group said.

The UNLFW general session also warned other armed groups operating in the West South-East Asia region which are not its members “to desist from crediting the Front of any actions or activities unless on consultation and agreement even in the event of joint-ventures.”

“Since all the WSEA organisations are not members of the Front, there is a need to clearly differentiate between UNLFW and other WSEA organisations currently maintaining the same base area. Using WSEA doesn’t necessarily mean UNLFW which at present is comprised of NSCN(K), ULFA(I), NDFB and KLO,” the press release which was quoted in several Nagaland newspapers on Wednesday said.

