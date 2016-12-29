NSCN(IM) questions Centre’s sincerity, seeks ‘realistic approach’ to Naga issue

Th.Muivah General secretary of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) (Source: File/DASARATH DEKA photo) Th.Muivah General secretary of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) (Source: File/DASARATH DEKA photo)

With the Centre announcing dispatch of a huge contingent of security forces to the trouble-torn hill districts of Manipur, the NSCN(IM) on Wednesday not only questioned the sincerity of New Delhi in solving the “Indo-Naga problem”, but also asked the Centre to adopt a “realistic approach.” Claiming that it was serious and committed for a peaceful solution, the NSCN(IM) alleged that the Centre was sending additional central forces to Manipur at the behest of chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh. Complaining of a nexus between the Centre and Okram Ibobi Singh, NSCN(IM) alleged that the government had lost its statesmanship and questioned its sincerity.

“We are serious and committed….However, the government seems to have lost its statesmanship in dealing with the issue at hand. The existing problem in Manipur is simply so to say created by CM Ibobi Singh out of his sheer desperation. At his behest the government of India is sending additional central forces against the Nagas all the more. This clearly shows the nexus between CM Ibobi and the government of India. Where is the sincerity of the government of India to solve the Indo-Naga problem?” the NSCN(IM) in a statement issued on Wednesday evening said. Asserting that it would never accept imposition of any decision, the NSCN(IM) said creation of new districts out of Naga territory in Manipur “without their consent” was a deliberate act to suppress the right of the Nagas. The Centre, it alleged, was using Ibobi Singh to please the Meiteis at the expense of the Nagas.

“It is clear to the Nagas that the government is instrumental in using Ibobi Singh all along the way to please the Meiteis at the expense of the Nagas. Is this not a treacherous attempt to undermine the peace talks? Will the Indo-Naga problem be solved through Ibobi Singh? We are serious! The fate of the Nagas will never be placed in the hands of anyone,” the statement said. Asking the government to take a “realistic approach” to the Indo-Naga issue, the NSCN(IM) said, “The Indian leadership must realize the futility of using armed forces against the Nagas lest the hard earned peace process would be rendered meaningless.”

“The all out support to Ibobi Singh has created a huge trust deficit in the central leadership of India. It is a matter of great surprise to us as the government of India allowed Singh to disturb the peace process at this crucial stage. The Nagas will defend their ancestral land at any cost. Therefore, the Nagas can no longer be blamed for the worst to happen,” it warned.