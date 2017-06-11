NSCN(IM) forgives late NSCN(K) supremo S S Khaplang for his “political mistakes”

Various Naga political groups, Lok Sabha MP Neiphiu Rio, Naga tribal organisations and political parties in the state have mourned Khaplang’s death. (File/Photo) Various Naga political groups, Lok Sabha MP Neiphiu Rio, Naga tribal organisations and political parties in the state have mourned Khaplang’s death. (File/Photo)

The NSCN (IM) on Sunday said it had forgiven late NSCN(K) supremo S S Khaplang for all his alleged political mistakes. “We have forgiven S S Khaplang for all the political mistakes and crimes he had committed, however grave they may be”, NSCN-IM general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah said in a statement at Kohima. “Based on the declaration made by our former chairman late Isak Chishi Swu on forgiveness and reconciliation, we have forgiven Khaplang,” he said. He consoled the bereaved family.

Various Naga political groups, Lok Sabha MP Neiphiu Rio, Naga tribal organisations and political parties in the state have mourned Khaplang’s death.

