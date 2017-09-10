NSCN (R) insurgent rounded up security forces in Arunachal Pradesh

Security forces have been carrying out operations in South Arunachal Pradesh bordering Myanmar. (File Photo) Security forces have been carrying out operations in South Arunachal Pradesh bordering Myanmar. (File Photo)

Security forces in Arunachal Pradesh apprehended a hardcore ultra of the NSCN (R) in Changlang district during an operation carried out on Saturday night, an Army official said. Acting on a tip-off, the Changlang battalion of Assam Rifles arrested the cadre, identified as Hunmai Taidong, from Old Changlang Village in the district, Defence Spokesman Col Dhiranjeet Konwer said today.

A pistol and ammunition were also seized from him. On interrogation, Taidong revealed that he has been an active member of the outfit since February 2015 and had undergone training at NSCN (R) training camps.

Security forces have been carrying out operations in South Arunachal Pradesh bordering Myanmar where the North East militant groups have pitched their bases under the patronage of the NSCN (K). Besides using Tirap, Changlang and Lonfding districts in Arunachal Pradesh as transit route to Myanmar base, the insurgent groups are also involved in criminal activities like extortions and abduction in the area.

Counter-insurgency operations launched by security forces in the past fortnight in South Arunachal Pradesh have resulted in elimination of two hardcore cadres, injury of three rebels, apprehension of two more hardcore cadres, busting of a temporary hideout and recovery of a huge cache of arms, ammunition and other warlike stores, the spokesman added.

