NSCN-IM militant, civilian killed in encounter in Manipur

An NSCN-IM militant and a civilian were killed during an encounter between the Army and the banned outfit in the wee hours today at Khoupum old village in Manipur’s Noney district, police said. Jawans of the Gurkha Regiment were carrying out a search operation in the village at around 3.30 AM when they were fired upon by the NSCN-IM militants. The jawans returned fire and the gunbattle continued for around 45 minutes in which one NSCN-IM militant was killed, police said. A villager, identified as 50-year-old Anjina Rongmei was killed by a stray bullet, they said.

Earlier, police had said that the encounter took place in Tamenglong district.

Noney district is among the seven new districts created by the state government. Noney was created by bifurcating Tamenglong district.

Two days back, a security personnel was injured when suspected militants fired at a police party deployed for the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam in Tamenglong district.