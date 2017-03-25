NSA Ajit Doval meets US Defence Secretary, reaffirms ties in defence cooperation

US Defense Secretary James Mattis (L) welcomes Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of India, before their meeting at the Pentagon in Washington. (REUTERS/Yuri Gripas) US Defense Secretary James Mattis (L) welcomes Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of India, before their meeting at the Pentagon in Washington. (REUTERS/Yuri Gripas)

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met United States Defense Secretary Jim Mattis at the Pentagon to discuss the importance of the US – India relationship and the role of both nations in cooperating to uphold international laws and principles.

“Democracies like ours need this sort of dialogue and we have had a strengthening of the relationship over the last several years,” Mattis said in a statement after the meeting on Friday.

During the meeting, the Defence Secretary specifically applauded India’s efforts to promote stability in the South Asia region, said Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, adding that both leaders reaffirmed their intent to build upon the significant defence cooperation progress made in recent years.

“We share the values. We share the democracy. We all have the very common objective and interest, both for the region that I come from and also globally that’s able to work together, share our ideas and thoughts and bring about some new innovative changes and improvements,” Doval said.

Mattis and Doval further discussed collaboration on a wide range of regional security matters, including maritime security and counterterrorism, Davis said, and the two leaders pledged to continue the strong defense partnership between both nations.

