NSA Ajit Doval holds talks with China’s top CPC official

NSA Ajit Doval. (File photo) NSA Ajit Doval. (File photo)

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday held talks with Yang Jiechi, Director of Foreign Affairs Commission and a politburo member of the Communist Party of China, in Shanghai during which both sides agreed to maintain the pace of high-level exchanges between New Delhi and Beijing. A statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs said Doval’s visit was “part of regular high-level engagements between India and China.”

“The discussions covered a wide agenda spanning bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest. The two sides agreed to maintain the pace of high-level exchanges, with a view to fully realise the potential of closer development partnership between India and China,” it said.

This comes days after officials from both sides held a meeting in Beijing to resolve a deadlock over India’s membership at the Nuclear Suppliers’ Group (NSG). External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit Beijing on April 24 to attend different meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and interact with their counterparts on the sidelines.

This is the second meeting between Doval and Yang after the two-and-half-month long Doklam standoff. Yang attended the 20th round of boundary talks between the two countries in Delhi last December during which both sides decided to reset ties with more interactions.

After Yang’s visit to New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale visited Beijing in February and held talks with top Chinese officials.

A day before he flew to Beijing, Gokhale had written to Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha, urging Indian officials to skip the events organised by the Tibetan government in exile as part of the “Thank You India” campaign on the 60th anniversary of the Dalai Lama’s coming to India.

