NSA Ajit Doval meets Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi for border talks

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is meeting Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi on Friday for the 20th round of annual boundary negotiations in New Delhi. This is the first meeting between representatives from the two nations after the Doklam face-off was resolved. The two had, however, met earlier in September during the BRICS summit in Xiamen.

The two diplomats will discuss the Doklam episode and other concerns pertaining to unresolved boundary issues between India and China during the day-long talks.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had on Wednesday announced the meeting between Doval and Jiechi. “At the invitation of Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser and the Special Representative of India on the Boundary Question, Yang Jiechi, State Councillor and Member of the Politburo of Communist Party of China’s Central Committee and Special Representative of China on the Boundary Question, will visit India on December 22 to hold the 20th meeting of special representatives,” it said in a statement.

The meeting comes days after China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi took part in the Russia-India-China trilateral meeting hosted by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

China had on Tuesday said that the Doklam stand-off had posed a “major test” for bilateral ties and the two nations should take lessons from it to avoid a similar situation in the future.

The Doklam standoff began on June 16 after People’s Liberation Army had planned on building a road in an area claimed by Bhutan. Indian troops intervened to stop the construction as it posed a security threat to Chicekn Neck, the narrow corridor connecting India with its North-eastern states. Following a mutual agreement between the two nations, the stand-off had ended on August 28.

