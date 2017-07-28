Sikkim standoff: NSA Ajit Doval meets China’s Xi Jinping with BRICS counterparts

Sikkim standoff: Brazilian Institutional Security Minister Sergio Etchegoyen, Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, South African Minister of State Security David Mahlobo and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Chinese officials a the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China July 28, 2017. (REUTERS/Ng Han Guan/Pool) Sikkim standoff: Brazilian Institutional Security Minister Sergio Etchegoyen, Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, South African Minister of State Security David Mahlobo and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Chinese officials a the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China July 28, 2017. (REUTERS/Ng Han Guan/Pool)

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday in a group session which included Doval’s counterparts from other BRICS countries. The meeting did not end in the usual handshakes in front of media persons between dignitaries, news agency PTI said. The two countries are embroiled in over a month-long military standoff at Doklam in Sikkim sector. Apart from Doval, security advisers from Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa are in Beijing for the BRICS security summit, which will continue for two days.

Doval had a meeting with Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi on Thursday, during which bilateral ties and “regional issues” were discussed, news agency Xinhua had reported. The meeting was the first high-level one since the beginning of the military standoff. China on Thursday acknowledged that Doval and his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi met on the sidelines of the BRICS NSAs meet during which they discussed “major problems” in bilateral ties. However, China made no mention of the Doklam standoff.

On Thursday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay had reiterated India’s stand that the two neighbours should resolve all issues in a way “that they do not become disputes”.

Taking cues from PM Modi-Xi talks in Astana on June 9, Baglay said, “We have also mentioned our approach to the settlement of border… our approach is to resolve in a peaceful manner through discussions. There are established mechanisms to address the border issue.”

China had acknowledged the meeting but not made any mention about the standoff. It has not wavered from its original demand stating that Indian troops withdraw from the region without any conditions.

