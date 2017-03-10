NSA Ajit Doval calls Nepal PM, condoles death of Nepalese youth

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (File photo) National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (File photo)

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval today telephoned Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda and condoled the death of a Nepalese man in alleged firing by the Sashastra Seema Bal and promised a probe into the incident that has sparked anger here. Doval, who made the phone call to Prachanda on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Indian authorities have initiated a probe into the killing of Govinda Gautam. The Government of Nepal is being requested through diplomatic channels to share post-mortem and forensic reports to facilitate the process. Doval conveyed Modi’s grief over the death and expressed condolences to the bereaved family, a statement issued by the Nepalese Prime Minister’s Secretariat said.

Prachanda, expressing Nepal’s readiness to provide the required support for the investigation, said the Kanchanpur incident was “very serious”.

He expressed hope that the guilty would be booked after necessary investigation.

The deceased has been declared as a martyr by the Nepal government.

In Kathmandu, Charge d’ Affaires at Indian Embassy Vinay Kumar today called on Nepal’s Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi and condoled the death.

During the meeting, Bairagi handed over a “diplomatic note” to Kumar, drawing India’s attention toward the fatal incident, The Himalayan Times reported.

Kumar informed Bairagi that an enquiry has been initiated by India into the incident.

District authorities should maintain close and regular contacts and ensure law and order in the area, the envoy said.

India has sought from Nepal the post-mortem and forensic reports of the Nepalese national allegedly killed in firing by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) along the border yesterday, an incident that triggered protests in Nepal.

Nepal government has declared Gautam as a martyr, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Bimalendra Nidhi.

Along with martyr’s status, the government will provide Rs one million compensation to the next of the kin of the victim and fund the education of his children, said Nidhi while addressing the Legislature-Parliament meeting today.

Meanwhile, infuriated youths in Kathmandu gathered outside the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar and the Indian Embassy in Lazimpat to protest against the incident.