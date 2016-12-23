“NRIs coming for Pravasi Divas hit by demonetisation”

NRIs and People of Indian Origin (PIOs) converging in Bangalore for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas have been hit by demonetisation due to the possession of banned currency notes. (Source: PTI Photo) NRIs and People of Indian Origin (PIOs) converging in Bangalore for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas have been hit by demonetisation due to the possession of banned currency notes. (Source: PTI Photo)

NRIs and People of Indian Origin (PIOs) converging in Bangalore for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas should be allowed to exchange banned Indian currency, a global organsation representing them said. “One group that will be hit hard by the government’s restrictions will be hundreds delegates reaching Bengaluru for the Pravasi convention from all over the world,” said Sunny Kulathakal of the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO).

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“Many of them have in their possession demonetised currency notes that they may find difficult to exchange on arrival in India,” he said adding that GOPIO has requested the government to facilitate the exchange of these notes at various Indian embassies or other means.

“NRIs and PIOs should be allowed to exchange whatever amount they have as long as they show the proof of past conversion of foreign currency to Indian currency in the last 10 years,” said Thomas Abraham, chairman of GOPIO International.