NRC updation: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal urges people to defeat trouble makers 

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday urged people to stand united and defeat the evil designs of some quarters trying to create problems in the updating of National Register of Citizens (NRC). The NRC of 1951 is now being updated to identify original residents of the state to check illegal migration. The draft NRC is scheduled to be published in December.

“The updating of NRC was moving in the right direction under the supervision of the Supreme Court and some sections are trying to foment trouble in the society to stall the NRC preparation works for their vested interests,” Sonowal said.

All members of the Assamese society have been extending their full cooperation in preparing an errorless NRC, he said while inaugurating a programme at Nalbari. “Those trying to create confusion about NRC cannot be well-wishers of the Assamese society but are actually our enemies and we must all be united to defeat the evil designs of these elements to protect Assamese identity,” he said.

Most people have been extending their full cooperation in preparing an errorless NRC and all must strive to ensure completion of the process to safeguard the interest of the Assamese society, he added. Assam DGP Mukesh Sahay on Thursday said security will be provided to the NRC Seva Kendras — help desks set up to assist people on NRC — during publication of the draft NRC due in December following reports of possible socio-political conflagration in the run-up to the publication.

