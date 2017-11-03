NPP will spring a surprise to oust Congress in 2018 election: W R Kharlukhi

The NPP president said the party would contest around 50 seats in the Assembly election next year. Meghalaya Assembly has a strength of 60 MLAs (File) The NPP president said the party would contest around 50 seats in the Assembly election next year. Meghalaya Assembly has a strength of 60 MLAs (File)

Opposition National People’s Party (NPP) on Friday claimed it will “spring a surprise” to oust the Congress in the Meghalaya Assembly election next year. “We will spring a surprise to oust the ruling Congress and we are preparing our strategies for the upcoming elections,” NPP state president W R Kharlukhi told PTI here. He said, “The Congress itself is a losing horse and even their own MLAs are not betting on the party.”

The NPP leader’s statement came in the wake of two senior Congress leaders – Deputy Chief Minister R C Laloo and Health Minister Roshan Warjri – saying that they would not contest the state Assembly elections next year. The NPP president said the party would contest around 50 seats in the Assembly election next year. Meghalaya Assembly has a strength of 60 MLAs.

Kharlukhi said selection of candidates will strictly be on criteria of win-ability factor and the party is unlikely to field any candidates in the four constituencies in the state capital in the absence of any such candidates. The NPP at present has two MLAs in the current Assembly.

