NPA was the biggest scam of the UPA government, says PM Modi at FICCI meeting

PM Modi at FICCI Annual general Meeting on Wednesday. (Source: ANI) PM Modi at FICCI Annual general Meeting on Wednesday. (Source: ANI)

Prime Minister on Wednesday blamed the previous government for crippling the banking system and said non-performing assets (NPA) was the biggest scam of the UPA regime. Speaking at FICCI’s 90th Annual General Meeting, the PM said NPAs was the biggest liability transferred to the Centre by the previous government.

“The NPA is the biggest scam of the previous government. This is bigger than the Commonwealth, 2G and coal scams. Shouldn’t those who remained silent then have spoken. NPAs are the biggest liability transferred to us by the previous government,” Modi said.

The PM’s comments come at a time when the country is going through an economic downturn and the opposition have questioned his government’s move of demonetisation and hasty implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The banking system is facing stressed assets of close to Rs 10 lakh crore. At least 400 companies are currently undergoing insolvency resolution process at various National Company Law Tribunals. In October, the government had announced a Rs 2,11,000 crore bank recapitalisation plan even as reports said state-owned banks had written off loans worth Rs 55,356 crore in the first six months of 2017-18.

Continuing his tirade against the Congress-led UPA government, Modi said the previous regime had brought the financial sector to its knees by forcing banks to give loans to only a few industrialists. Even though the PM didn’t mention Vijay Mallya by name, it was evident his remarks were targetted against the fugitive businessman who is presently undergoing an extradition in the UK.

“Earlier governments forced banks to give loans to only a few industrialists. This is how they crippled the banking system. We are trying to change the 70-year-old system,” the PM said while lauding organisations like FICCI in helping to check the unsavoury practices of the previous government.

The irony, however, was not lost on the crowd. During the Gujarat election campaigns, the Congress had repeatedly harped on the fact that the BJP regime was a government of industrialists, which to some extent has led it to be seen as anti-poor.

Trying to allay fears regarding the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, Modi asked the people not to fall into the trap of rumours. Speculation has been rife that there is a provision in the bill in which depositors can see part of their deposits being converted to keep the financial firm solvent. “Rumors regarding FRDI are being spread. The government is working towards protecting interest and rights of depositors. Contribution of institutions like FICCI important to dispel such rumors,” the PM said.

Speaking on the government’s ambitious Jan Dhan Yojana, Modi said it gave him great satisfaction that the poor of this country, who earlier faced hardship in getting a bank account opened, have been able to do so with zero balance. “Poor of this country had to struggle a lot for basic things. Even to get pension and scholarships, they had to give commission. We have tried to wipe out corruption,” Modi said.

The PM said the government was trying to bring transparency into the system that was lacking in the previous government. “We are trying to bring transparency in system so that our policies and schemes are implemented smoothly. You must have seen that this government is taking decisions keeping in consideration the needs of the youth. You can also see the contrast with the previous government,” Modi said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd