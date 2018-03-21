Nowshera stir for district tag: Losses of Rs 200 cr and mounting, traders ready to suffer for future

Protesters block the Jammu-Rajouri road on Tuesday. Express Protesters block the Jammu-Rajouri road on Tuesday. Express

Sub Divisional Magistrate Abdul Sattar has been unable to attend office for the past one month as local people have been demonstrating outside his office to press their demand to carve out a separate Nowshera district. Besides Sattar’s, all government offices in Rajouri district’s Nowshera sub division have been shut since February 16 owing to the agitation.

Even banks and ATMs remain closed in the town. On Tuesday, hundreds held a sit-in on the Jammu-Rajouri road, leading to disruption in traffic. “People may indulge in violence and damage public property if we reopen offices,’’ said Sattar. “They are protesting outside the tehsildar’s office,’’ he said, adding that people come daily and sit till late in the evening. “We are working from our homes,’’ he added.

Jagdish Sawhney, president of the Sanatan Dharam Sabha, one of the outfits backing the agitation, said, “Grant of district status to Nowshera will save us from the trouble of visiting Rajouri, the present district headquarters, about 46 km away, even for minor works. Moreover, Nowshera, Sunderbani and Kalakote sub divisions will get separate allocation of funds for development works as a district which, at present, are allocated to Rajouri.”

Educational institutions, chemist shops and transport have been kept out of the purview of the agitation. “We have to keep in mind the education of our children,” said Subash Kapoor, president of Nowshera Beopar Mandal. One chemist shops opens at a time, while only one ATM is functioning in the town.

The traders said they have incurred losses worth over Rs 200 crore during the agitation, but they are “prepared to suffer further”. “It is the question of our children’s future,” said Paramjit Singh, a member of the joint action committee leading the agitation.

The unrest, however, is not confined to Nowshera. People in adjoining Kalakote subdivision, too, have been protesting for three weeks. It is believed that the unrest was triggered by appointment of an Additional Deputy Commissioner for Kotranka sub division last month. Official sources, however, claim the seeds of unrest were sown earlier when government posted an ADC at Basohli, an assembly constituency represented by BJP minister Lal Singh and in Billawar, represented by Deputy CM Dr Nirmal Singh.

The subdivision is part of Darhal assembly constituency represented by PDP minister Zulfikar Ali. Agitators say Nowshera deserves to be a district as it was a niabat of Mirpur district (now in Pakistan) in 1934 and had a municipal committee in 1938. After Partition, it was made part of Poonch district and later put under Rajouri district, which became a tehsil in 1958.

