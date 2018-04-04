Nowshera: District demand dropped after govt gets cracking on separatist leader

As the administration swung into action against Behal and others present in the meeting, the joint action committee (JAC) spearheading the agitation for district status came under pressure and reached for negotiations. (Express Photo) As the administration swung into action against Behal and others present in the meeting, the joint action committee (JAC) spearheading the agitation for district status came under pressure and reached for negotiations. (Express Photo)

THE 52-DAY agitation for grant of district status to Nowshera, a town along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, ended abruptly on Tuesday evening, soon after the state government detained a separatist Hurriyat Conference leader, Devender Singh Behl, under the Public Safety Act.

The police registered cases of sedition against some local youths who had attended a meeting addressed by Behl on Sunday. Behl, who is from Nowshera, had told the youths that Hurriyat Conference will support them if they march towards Mirpur-Kotli in the next four or five days since the state government was not listening to their genuine demand for grant of district status.

The government action came after a video of the meeting surfaced on social networking sites. Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Dr Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary said the district administration had recommended the Home Department to detain Behl for a maximum period of two years. As per existing rules, his detention under PSA has to be reviewed every six months.

As the administration swung into action against Behal and others present in the meeting, the joint action committee (JAC) spearheading the agitation for district status came under pressure and reached for negotiations.

Jagdish Sawhney, president of Nowshera Sanatan Dharam Sabha and a prominent member of JAC, however, said they have suspended their agitation for three months following assurances from Chowdhary about fulfilment of their demands.

