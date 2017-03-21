Nowruz Mubarak: PM Narendra Modi, President Mukherjee extend greetings on Persian New Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to greet people a happy Persian new year. (AP Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to greet people a happy Persian new year. (AP Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his best wishes to everyone celebrating Nowruz, the Persian New Year. “Navroz Mubarak to all Parsi friends! Praying for a year that is full of happiness, prosperity and good health,” PM Modi wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.

President Pranab Mukherjee also send out his warm wishes, saying “Warm greetings and best wishes to Government and people of Islamic Republic of Iran on the occasion of Nouroz.”

Nowruz, the New Year, is the most important event in the Iranian calendar. It also marks the beginning of spring. It is widely celebrated in different forms across the territories of the old Persian empire, including the Balkans, the Black Sea Basin, the Caucasus, Central Asia and the Middle East. It is also fervently celebrated in Iraq, Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan with large family gatherings, gifts for children, vacations and spring cleaning.

