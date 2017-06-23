Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condemns killing of police officer in Nowhatta

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condemned the lynching ofMohammed Ayub Pandith. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condemned the lynching ofMohammed Ayub Pandith.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday denounced the lynching of a senior police officer Mohammed Ayub Pandith by a mob outside the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of Srinagar early on Friday. He underlined that “mob violence and public lynching were outside the parameters of our values and religion”.

“I am deeply disturbed by this brutal act. Mob violence and public lynching is outside the parameters of our values and religion,” he said.

“It is very important and imperative for us that we do not allow our social fabric to be brutalised and keep our basic values intact. We cannot allow state brutality to which we are subject to each day as we see the bulleted and chatted dead bodies of our children and youth, snatch our humanity and values,” he added.

It is alleged that Dy Superintendent of Police Pandith was making a video and clicking pictures of stone pelting when a mob attacked him brutally. In his defence, the police officer is said to have opened fire with his service pistol after the situation went out of control. Pandith was not in his uniform, and the police could identify him after his family called on his mobile phone.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the lynching and termed it a shameful incident.

Earlier, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq took to Twitter to congratulate Pakistan cricket team for their victory in the Champions Trophy final. He tweeted, “Fireworks all around, feels like an early Eid here. Better team took the day. Congratulations team #Pakistan.”

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh condemned separatist leader Farooq and said, “This is the most condemnable thing. People are losing their lives here and these separatists are cheering for Pakistan over their win and enticing the youth of Kashmir. What kind of politics is this?”

