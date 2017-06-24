Nowhatta mob lynching: Three more people arrested in killing of J-K police officer

Deputy Superintendent Mohammed Ayub Pandith was lynched by a mob outside Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of Jammu and Kashmir’s capital Srinagar. Deputy Superintendent Mohammed Ayub Pandith was lynched by a mob outside Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of Jammu and Kashmir’s capital Srinagar.

Three more people, allegedly involved in the lynching of a police officer in Srinagar, were arrested on Saturday.

According to J-K DGP S P Vaid, a total of 12 people have been identified in the case and total five people have been arrested in the case. “We have identified 12 persons in connection with the case and five of them have been arrested,” Director General of Police, S P Vaid was quoted by PTI as saying.

Deputy Superintendent Mohammed Ayub Pandith was lynched by a mob outside Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of Jammu and Kashmir’s capital Sringar on Friday. DGP Vaid had said the culprits will have to face the law.

According to reports, locals accused Ayub of clicking pictures and making video of stone pelters, which prompted the mob to brutally beat him to death. Ayub allegedly opened fire at the group of people in self-defence. His body was taken to police control room for identification and other legal procedures immediately after the incident.

According to Vaid, the officer was at the site for the protection of the people and was only doing his duty. “People should understand what is right and what is not. The lynched officer was deployed for their safety and they killed him. The official was killed by the mob while he was performing his duties. It’s a very sad and unfortunate incident,” he said.

The incident was condemned by J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti who said that nothing can be more shameful than this. Speaking to media, Mehbooba said the mob violence will bring back old days of violence back to the state. “If they (mob) behave like this, if they (police) run out of patience, then old days will come back when people will run upon seeing a Gypsy,” she said. Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah also condemned the incident and described the death of the police officer as “tragedy”. “May the people who lynched DySP Pandith burn in hell for their sins,” he wrote on Twitter.

