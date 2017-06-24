Nowhatta mob lynching: MoS Hansraj Ahir alludes to ploy by separatists along with Pakistan to alienate local police

Nowhatta mob lynching: Hansraj Ahir also backed J-K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti who earlier during the day issued a stern warning saying “there could be a backlash if the force loses patience.” (File photo) Nowhatta mob lynching: Hansraj Ahir also backed J-K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti who earlier during the day issued a stern warning saying “there could be a backlash if the force loses patience.” (File photo)

A day after a deputy SP of Kashmir police, Mohd Ayub Pandith was lynched to death in the valley, Minister of State (Home) Hansraj G Ahir said there appears to be a ploy by “separatist” in tandem with “Pakistan to alienate the local police” by carrying out repeated attacks.

Earlier, a station house officer (SHO) Feroz Ahmad Dar along with five policemen of Jammu and Kashmir police were killed in an ambush by the militants in south Kashmir.

Ahir also backed Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti who earlier during the day issued a stern warning saying “there could be a backlash if the force loses patience.”

“We have asked central forces to show restrain since they (protestors) are our own people but for how long forces can show restrain. This should not be seen as our weakness,” Ahir said describing lynching of Pandith as “barbaric.”

Ahir who is the junior minister incharge of Jammu and Kashmir affairs at the union home ministry told The Indian Express, “We are planning to hold dialogue with the stakeholders and I will be visiting J&K soon to review security arrangements including that of upcoming Amarnath Yatra.”

Ahir was slated to meet the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday night to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation in the valley, officials added.

On being asked regarding the absence of any central political leader in the valley to initiate dialogue, Ahir said “law and order is a state subject and the J&K chief minister is doing her work. We do not want to upset her planning by going there again and again. However, the Centre is in touch with the State administration and is also examining the ways to hold dialogue.”

Blaming Pakistan for the current cycle of unrest, Ahir said, “Pakistan tries to stoke trouble in the valley from time to time. While the neighbouring country is imparting education to its youths, it does not want Kashmiris to study…Centre has allocated Rs 80,000 crores package under PM development package and we are committed to deliver the same.”

When asked what is being done to quell the anger among the locals in the valley, Ahir said, “It is not correct that there is widespread anger. So many Kashmiris are coming forward to participate in recruitment of central forces, army, many of them have done so well in exams. Only a handful of people are doing this (violence) at the behest of separatists.”

On the sharp rise in infiltration in the valley, Ahir said, “We have to save ourselves and give replies. Our forces in the past have given befitting response.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd