Nowhatta mob lynching: Mehbooba Mufti calls police officer’s killing shameful

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday condemned the lynching of a senior police officer Mohammed Ayub Pandith by a mob outside the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of Srinagar. Mufti paid tribute to the deceased officer. She called the incident shameful.

Mufti said “Isse bada sharmnaak vakya koi ho nahin sakta.” (There is nothing more shameful than this)

She added, “Agar ye suluk karenge inka,agar inka(police) sabar jawab dega to phir shayad purana waqt na aaye road pe gypsy dekhke logon ko bhagna pde.” (If they (mob) behave like this, if they (police) run out of patience, then old days will come back when people use to run when they see a Gypsy)

She also praised the police and said that the police forces are constantly attacked by the militants and so the people should understand that they are deployed for the security and safety of the citizens.

The mob accused Ayub of making a video of stone pelting by locals and attacked him. He opened fire with his service pistol in his own defence after the situation became out of control.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid said two people have been arrested, third person has been identified. He said, “They will have to face the law. ”

“The official was killed by the mob while he was performing his duties. It’s a very sad and unfortunate incident,” he added.

Former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah took to Twitter saying, “His death is a tragedy & the manner of his death a travesty. May the people who lynched DySP Pandith burn in hell for their sins.”

All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a tweet said, “Deeply disturbed & condemn the brutal act at Nowhatta.Mob violence & public lynching is outside the parameters of our values & religion….”

