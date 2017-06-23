Nowhatta mob lynching: DySP Mohammed Ayub Pandith beaten to death near Jamia Masjid

An irate mob on Friday lynched a senior police officer Deputy Superintendent Mohammed Ayub Pandith near Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of Jammu and Kashmir’s capital Srinagar after he allegedly opened fire at a group of people who caught him clicking pictures near a mosque. Three people were injured in the firing. The incident happened during prayers at around 12 am. Curfew has been imposed in the area.
The deceased was allegedly making a video of stone pelting by locals, and objecting to this, the violent mob attacked him. Ayub opened fire through his service pistol in his own defence after the situation became out of control, according to the news agency ANI.
Police reinforcements were rushed to the area to restore normalcy. As the officer was not in uniform, the police identified him after his family called his mobile phone, according to NDTV.
PTI quoting police sources said, “People tried to catch the man who allegedly fired several shots from his pistol, injuring three persons. The irate mob then caught hold of him and stripped him naked before stoning him to death.”
Jammu and Kashmir police in a statement said, “Another police officer sacrificed his life in the line of duty. DySP Mohammed Ayub Pandith of Security attacked and beaten to death by a mob at Nowhatta last night.”
Immediately after the incident, Ayub’s body was taken to police control room for identification and other legal procedures. The situation in the old city has turned tense following the incident, police sources said.
Muslims across Kashmir were observing Shab-e-Qadr (the night of power) with night-long prayers and supplications being made inside the mosques and shrines of the valley.
As a precautionary measure, the authorities have already announced restrictions on the movement of people in seven police station areas of the city.
A wreath laying ceremony will be held for the slain officer on Friday at 11 am, said ANI.
- Jun 23, 2017 at 10:20 amIt's very very very sad situation in Kashmir. For few days or may be for few months BJP should stop it's election juggernaut and focus on giving some healing touch to Kashmir. So many deaths daily in the valley and border is giving us a kind of sickening feeling which can not be explained...Reply
- Jun 23, 2017 at 10:17 amArey where is 56 inch !!!!!Reply
- Jun 23, 2017 at 10:16 amArey where in 56 inch !!!!!Reply
- Jun 23, 2017 at 10:16 amWhoever is being nationalist having secular ideology to acknowledge respect other religions is considered evil by wahabi saudi ideology followers.Extremely radicalised people are not good for a secular country.Reply
- Jun 23, 2017 at 10:13 amIt is high time to pick up 1000 PIGS and shoot them in their head. These mad A khod becomes more wild crul in unholy month of ran Di jan.Reply
- Jun 23, 2017 at 10:08 amHow many people know that the end of Hindia will either start in Kashmere or in Kanyakumari. And with that the end of Aryans. It is long due to reset Society and more so HUMANITY to its logical evolution.Reply
- Jun 23, 2017 at 10:21 amWe don't want India to be separated but hatred will bring separation. Give up hatred guys. Nothing is gained through hatred and no one will gain from it, only it will be lost.Reply
- Jun 23, 2017 at 10:21 amIt's going to end of Pakistan as it's called now. Just wait, the time is coming for this better nation called Pakistan.Reply
- Jun 23, 2017 at 10:03 amI am a Brahmin and I hate Muslims. I don't bother if he is a police. He should have gone to P a k I s t a n and should have joined P a k i police. Karma never leaves anyone. Bharat Mata ki JaiReply
- Jun 23, 2017 at 10:13 amHate is not dharma in any religionReply
- Jun 23, 2017 at 10:22 amYou r .Reply
- Jun 23, 2017 at 10:02 amPoor man has Hindu surname that's why the katbullax lynched him created this nbull story to justify his killing. These porki sh its are gaining confidense after every killing whereas out leader are doing YogaReply
