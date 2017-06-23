Nowhatta mob lynching: 2 arrested, third identified, says JK DGP

Deputy Superintendent Mohammed Ayub Pandith was lynched by a mob outside Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of Jammu and Kashmir’s capital Srinagar. Deputy Superintendent Mohammed Ayub Pandith was lynched by a mob outside Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of Jammu and Kashmir’s capital Srinagar.

Two persons have been arrested and a third accused has been identified in the case of the lynching of Deputy Superintendent Mohammed Ayub Pandith by a mob outside Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of Jammu and Kashmir’s capital Srinagar on Friday. “Two people have been arrested, third person identified. They will have to face the law,” said Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid.

Ayub was accused of clicking pictures and making a video of stone pelting by the locals. He was brutally beaten to death by a furious mob after which he allegedly opened fire at a group of people in order to save himself. Immediately after the incident, Ayub’s body was taken to police control room for identification and other legal procedures. The situation in the old city has turned tense following the incident, police sources said.

Vaid also said, “Logon ko samajhna chahiye achha kya hai bura kya hai, jo unki hifazat ke liye wahan duty kar raha tha use hi lynch kr diya.” (People should understand what is right and what is not. The lynched officer was deployed for their safety and they killed him.)

“The official was killed by the mob while he was performing his duties. It’s a very sad and unfortunate incident,” he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the lynching called the incident shameful. She said, “Isse bada sharmnaak vakya koi ho nahin sakta.” (There is nothing more shameful than this).

