Nowhatta lynching of police officer marks a new low, says Rahul Gandhi

Following the incident in which a senior police officer in Srinagar was lynched to death by a mob on Friday, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi responded saying that the incident has marked a “new low”.

In a couple of tweets, Rahul Gandhi said that he was “pained beyond words” at the killing of Deputy Superintendent Mohammed Ayub Pandith near Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of Srinagar. He also reportedly said that the state of Jammu and Kashmir was being pushed back because of “complete failure” of the BJP-PDP coalition government.

The brutal lynching of DySP Md Ayub Pandith marks a new low. Pained beyond words at the horrific incident http://t.co/kulQ0bkY6L — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 23, 2017

Heartbreaking to see J&K being pushed back several decades because of the complete failure of the PDP/BJP Govt — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 23, 2017

Earlier on Friday, an irate mob lynched the Srinagar DySP after he allegedly opened fire at a group of people who caught him clicking pictures near a mosque. Three people were injured in the firing. The incident happened during prayers at around 12 am. Curfew has been imposed in the area.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the lynching of Mohammed Ayub Pandith and termed the incident shameful. All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also denounced the lynching of the senior police officer and said that “mob violence and public lynching were outside the parameters of our values and religion”.

Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah too condemned the incident. In a tweet, he said: “His death is a tragedy & the manner of his death a travesty. May the people who lynched DySP Pandith burn in hell for their sins.”

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid said two people have been arrested in the case and a third person accused has been identified. “They will have to face the law. The official was killed by the mob while he was performing his duties. It’s a very sad and unfortunate incident.”

