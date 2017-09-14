Hardly took half-hour to complete encounter in which LeT terrorist Abu Ismail was neutralized: IGP Kashmir

Kashimir IGP Munir Khan speaking about the Nowgam encounter in which LeT terrorist Abu Ismail was killed (source: ANI) Kashimir IGP Munir Khan speaking about the Nowgam encounter in which LeT terrorist Abu Ismail was killed (source: ANI)

Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT)’s operational commander Abu Ismail and his associate were killed by security forces in an encounter in Nowgam, Srinagar on Thursday.

At a press briefing, IGP Kashmir Munir Khan said that following intelligence reports about the presence of the terrorists in the area, security forces launched an operation and neutralized the two terrorists. Two AK-47 rifles were recovered from them. Ismail’s associate was identified as Abu Qasim.

“I congratulate the team. He was one of our prime targets. It hardly took half-an-hour to complete the operation,” said Khan. He added, “Militant leadership has to be eliminated because they misguide our children and lure them into this.”

“J&K Police was after Ismail since the Amarnath attack. He was also involved in several other attacks,” DGP Kashmir SP Vaid told news agency ANI.

Ismail was said to be behind the attack on a bus carrying pilgrims returning from the Amarnath shrine that claimed eight lives and injured at least a dozen people in July this year.

GOC of Victor Force Operation BS Raju said the operation was important because a vacuum is expected in the top leadership of LeT.

