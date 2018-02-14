Now, slain Youth Congress leader’s voice message confirms he was being stalked

Youth Congress leader TH Shuhaib Youth Congress leader TH Shuhaib

Two days after a Youth Congress leader was slain by four men outside a roadside eatery in politically-raging Kannur district of Kerala, a voice message on WhatsApp has now emerged in which the leader purportedly talks about being threatened and stalked.

In a voice message in Malayalam, TH Shuhaib, the slain Youth Congress worker was heard saying, “There are threats. I am getting big threats. I just haven’t told anyone. They have been threats through the phone. Yesterday, they followed me in a vehicle.”

The voice in the WhatsApp message belonged to Shuhaib, his close friend Asarudhee confirmed. “He was talking to a relative in the Gulf,” he said.

In fact, Asarudhee told the Indian Express that some men in a WagonR were following him and Shuhaib on February 11 when they visited a friend’s house. “At the friend’s house, we noticed the car was waiting outside,” he said. After being questioned by a neighbour, the men in the car took off, he added.

The Congress in the state has pointed fingers at the CPM for its alleged involvement in the murder. While the Congress called for a bandh on Tuesday in the district, its Kannur president Sateeshan Pacheni is in the middle of a 24-hour fast in protest against the murder. The CPM, on its part, denied any involvement.

On Tuesday, a video had emerged of provocative slogans being raised at a CPM rally in Mattannur two weeks ago. Slogans such as ‘your days are numbered’ were raised, purportedly aimed at Shuhaib, who is the Congress block secretary in Mattannur.

Shuhaib’s murder followed hostilities between SFI and KSU at a higher secondary school in Edayannur.

