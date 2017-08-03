Now silt from river to be used to construct roads: Uma Bharti

Uma Bharti. Uma Bharti.

Plans are afoot to use silt extracted during river dredging to construct roads, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Responding to a series of supplementaries during the Question Hour, Water Resources minister Uma Bharti said her ministry is seeking the involvement of Transport and Highways Ministry to use the silt for road construction. She said instead of carrying silt to far-off places using heavy trucks, it would be better if the waste can be used as a construction material to build highways.

Her junior minister Sanjeev Balyan said the government will follow the recommendations of the Madhav Chitle committee by going for scientific desiliting of rivers with the assistance of state governments

