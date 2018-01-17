Now, Sasikala’s brother Divakaran says Jayalalithaa passed away a day before she was declared dead

Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo Hospital on September 22. (File Photo) Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo Hospital on September 22. (File Photo)

Even though it has been over a year since former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa died, speculations over the way her illustrious life came to an end has still been kept alive. On Wednesday, Divakaran, brother of jailed AIADMK general secretary Sasikala, added grist to the rumour mill by claiming that Jayalalithaa had died on December 4 and not December 5 as reported by Apollo Hospital.

Divakaran, who has been a vocal critic of the AIADMK faction led by Chief Minister E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, said the party had delayed the announcement of Jayalalithaa’s death for security reasons, fearing a violent outpouring of grief from her supporters. He also said the time was utilised to secure all branches of Apollo group of hospitals in the state. No sooner than the AIADMK supremo was declared dead, scuffles had broke out between her supporters and police as they resorted to stone pelting outside the hospital.

“Jayalalithaa died on December 4 at 5.15 pm. The AIADMK delayed the announcement for security reasons and to secure all Apollo group of hospitals in the state,” Divakaran said. It might be recalled that the AIADMK supremo had been in Apollo since September 22. Jayalalithaa reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday (December 4) and was declared dead the next day. On the evening of December 5, media reports started doing the rounds that Jayalalithaa had passed away. However, the hospital denied the reports initially, saying they were providing her with “life-saving” measures. They finally declared Jayalalithaa had breathed her last at 11.30 pm.

Last year, just before the RK Nagar bypolls, a trusted aide of V K Sasikala and a backer of her nephew TTV Dinakaran had released a 20-second video purportedly showing Jayalalithaa on a hospital bed listening to an old Tamil melody number. AIADMK MLA P Vetrivel said the video was shot by Sasikala when the former CM was undergoing treatment. However, he didn’t give any details when the video was shot.

