Now, Rajput Samaj threatens stir over Khilji’s depiction in text books

THE BJP government in Madhya Pradesh that had opposed Padmaavat on the ground that the film distorted history is now being accused of allowing glorification of Alauddin Khilji in a history books for school children.

Taking a strong exception to Khilji’s description as a valiant warrior and the coverage given to his victories, the Rajput Samaj on Wednesday said it will take to the streets if the controversial chapter from the history book, approved by the state government for its Class XII students, wasn’t removed.

“We have asked the government to order removal of the chapter immediately as it glorifies Khilji as a hero. Queen Padmavati has been mentioned only in a couple of lines but Khiljis pursuits have been covered in 13 pages,” general secretary of the Samaj Deepak Chouhan told The Indian Express.

Minister of State for School Education Deepak Joshi said, “The matter has been brought to his notice and it would be referred to the standing committee of the state textbook corporation that decides syllabus. The change could be incorporated only from the next academic year.”

While the BJP blamed the extended coverage to Khilji on the left-leaning historians promoted since Jawaharlal Nehru’s time, the Congress said the BJP has been in power in MP for more than 14 years and did little about it.

