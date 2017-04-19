Now Rajasthan asks ministers, officers to shun use of beacons

Union Cabinet decided that beacon lights will be removed from all vehicles, except emergency vehicles, like ambulances and fire brigade. (Representational Image) Union Cabinet decided that beacon lights will be removed from all vehicles, except emergency vehicles, like ambulances and fire brigade. (Representational Image)

Following in the footsteps of the Centre, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday banned the use of beacons by ministers and officers.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje issued an order, asking ministers and officers to remove beacons from their vehicles and said in a statement “we have implemented the ban in the state with immediate effect”.

“It is the foresightedness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is an important step towards a people-friendly government. It will end the VIP culture and will connect people with the government in a better way,” she said.

Before issuing the order, Raje posted on Twitter: “Curtailing the use of #RedBeacon is a welcome & forward looking step towards having more people-friendly Government (sic).”

Following the order, Rajasthan Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Arun Chaturvedi, and Chairman of State Women Commission, Suman Sharma, removed red beacons from their vehicles.

Raje had removed the red beacon light from her vehicle immediately after taking over as Rajasthan Chief Minister on December 13, 2013.

Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet decided that beacon lights will be removed from all vehicles, except emergency vehicles, like ambulances and fire brigade.

