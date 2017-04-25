Now, PU hikes its extension library fee

Students protest in Ludhiana Monday. (Source: Gurmeet Singh) Students protest in Ludhiana Monday. (Source: Gurmeet Singh)

EVEN AS the fee hike issue on the Chandigarh campus of Panjab University is yet to settle down, the varsity has now revised the fee structure of the PU extension library in Ludhiana, triggering protest by its members on Monday.

The annual membership fee has been hiked from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 for private members. Similarly, security deposit has been increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,000. Students, wearing black bands, protested and raised slogans against the authorities at the extension library in Ludhiana on Monday, demanding a rollback.

There are over 500 private members of PU’s extension library in Ludhiana, including scholars, researchers, competitive exam aspirants, students from non-PU affiliated colleges, professors from non-PU colleges among others.

The members said that the excessive fee hike is “completely unjustified” as library is the basic need of students doing research, MPhil, PhD or working in various other fields. Protesters submitted a memorandum to the PU regional centre director. They also mailed a copy of it to PU vice chancellor Dr Arun Grover and Vice-President Dr Hamid Ansari, the ex-officio chancellor of

the varsity. “It is very easy to say that library culture is dying, students are not reading anymore. What if the authorities themselves take such steps, forcing students to keep away from libraries? Everyone knows that the PU extension library in Ludhiana is the most well-equipped in the district and students from nearby districts come here. Did the authorities think about poor students even once? Students are investing years to prepare for competitive exams and all that they expect from PU is an affordable library to sit and study,” said Devinder Singh, president of the Punjab University Extension Library Member’s Association.

Another student said, “PU cannot discriminate between its own students and others who are private members. We have equal right to access books as libraries are meant for this purpose. I travel from Khanna on daily basis to study here. Money is also spent on transportation and most of the students who come to study here do not have source of income yet.”

H S Sandhu, director of PU regional centre, Ludhiana, said it is after orders from PU Chandigarh that the hike has been implemented. “We received orders from Chandigarh stating that the fee structure being followed there has to be implemented in Ludhiana, too. The decision has been taken following recommendations of an advisory committee constituted by the VC for interest of libraries,” said Sandhu.

“It was in 2009 that we had hiked the annual fee from Rs 100 to Rs 500 and security deposit from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 for private members. I do not think it is an injustice in any manner to revise the fee after eight years. Moreover, not all students coming here to study are poor as they are investing years to prepare for exams,” claimed Sandhu.

