Now, Lok Sabha asserts ‘sacrosanct’ right to fix MP pensions

In an apparent message to the judiciary, the government told Lok Sabha Friday it is Parliament’s sacrosanct right to fix allowances and pension of its members. On Thursday, it was Rajya Sabha MPs who had taken up the matter, following which Leader of the House Arun Jaitley had said Parliament alone has the authority to decide how much pension MPs can draw. In a show of solidarity across party lines, Lok Sabha MPs criticised a Supreme Court observation that has questioned pensions and perks given to MPs present and former. Saugata Roy of the Trinamool Congress raised the issue during zero hour. “The Supreme Court is transgressing its rights. It is an exclusive right of Parliament to decide on the issue,” Roy said.

“We are not asking why Supreme Court judges are being paid pension. We should take a stand on the issue.” MPs of various parties, including Pappu Yadav, Tathagata Satpathy and some of the Congress and the BJP backed Roy. “According to the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, subsequently amended in 2006, it is this House’s right to determine the perks and pension of its members. So this is yet another instance of the judiciary interfering with the legislature’s privileges,” Roy said. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar intervened to stress that it is the sacrosanct right of Parliament to decide. “I think every member of the House agrees that the right of the House is sacrosanct. Parliament has every right to decide about salaries and allowances of the MPs,” he said.

On a PIL filed by an NGO, Lok Prahari, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice J Chelameswar observed Tuesday that pension and perks to MPs seem prima facie unreasonable. It sought responses from the Centre and the Election Commission on the plea, which seeks the scrapping of pension and other perks being given to MPs. The court has also issued notices to the secretaries general of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as well as the Election Commission, seeking their response. Ananth Kumar told Speaker Sumitra Mahajan that “the entire House is with you on the matter”.

Satpathy was heard saying pensions to judges should also be scrapped if MPs were not allowed a pension. In Rajya Sabha Thursday, MPs including Naresh Agrawal (SP) and Jairam Ramesh (Congress) had taken up the issue. Finance Minister Jaitley had said, “Who is entitled to pensions, what the quantum of pensions is, and so on, is an area which exclusively falls within the domain of Parliament… I think, as part of inter-institutional discipline, this is a constitutional position which all institutions will eventually have to respect.”

