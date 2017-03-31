Now, life term for those found guilty of cow slaughter in Gujarat

(Representational image/Express) (Representational image/Express)

The Gujarat state assembly cleared the amended law for cow slaughter confirming life term as punishment for those found guilty of the offence. The maximum jail term under the previous law was seven years. With this, Gujarat becomes the state to enforce strictest punishment for cow slaughter anywhere in the country. Slaughter of cows, calves, bulls and buffaloes is prohibited in the state.

The last amendment of the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act (1954) was in 2011 when the punishment was stretched to seven years in prison along with a fine of Rs 50,000 for those found guilty. Transporting the animals for the purpose of slaughter is also criminalised.

The amendment comes months before the state Assembly elections in which the ruling BJP has high stakes. Party president Amit Shah has asked workers to ensure the party gets at least 150 seats in the 182-member Assembly. Since 1995, Gujarat has been continuously ruled by the BJP.

