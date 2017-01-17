Now, keep tab of candidates, Punjab poll results with ECI 360 app

Election Commission of India (File Photo) Election Commission of India (File Photo)

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Ravi Bhagat launched a mobile app ‘ECI 360’ which will prove quite helpful for the media, voters and candidates. This one-of-a kind app has been approved by the Election Commission of India. “The process is on to make this app available across the country,” the DC said.

He told the media persons that this app has been prepared by the district administration, Ludhiana, for the Election Commission and has been developed by 01 Synergy Group. This app is available for download on Android and I.O.S. mobile. Additional Deputy Commissioner (w) cum Additional Deputy Commissioner Apneet Riyiat and Hapreet Singh Chandok along with his teammates from 01 Synergy Group were also present on this occasion. Bhagat has made an appeal to voters, media and candidates to download this app for its maximum use. One can get details of all the candiates contesting, party wise results among others.

Under this application, the following have been added in the election process to get each and every type of information about the election. “Those with disability can now request for facilities to enable them to vote. The request for additional service can be made through the app,” said the DC.