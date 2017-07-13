Now, holding up trains is ‘anti-national’, according to Railways

Without reason holding up train could land you in trouble. (File) Without reason holding up train could land you in trouble. (File)

CALLING their act “anti-national,” the Pune division of the Central Railways on Wednesday initiated action against passengers who had held up the Deccan Queen at the Pune Railway Station for about an hour on Monday. The commuters had stopped the train from leaving, to demand that the railway administration change its departure location to platform no. 1, as has been the case for decades. Earlier this year, the train started departing from platform no. 5.

In a press release on Wednesday, Divisional Railway Manager B K Dadabhoy said, “Such anti-national activities will not be tolerated at any cost and appropriate legal action will be taken.”

Dadabhoy could not be reached for comment despite several attempts. Nearly 100 passengers, most of them daily commuters to Mumbai, had staged an hour-long protest against the railway administration’s decision to shift the train to another platform. They had said that it was inconveneinet for them to go all the way to platform no. 5 to catch the train.

The railway administration had responded by saying that long-distance trains with 24 coaches had to be accommodated on platform no. 1. The press statement also mentioned that the railway police have registered a case against three women under Section 174 (A) of the Railways Act. The women were produced before a railway magistrate, and a fine was imposed on all of them.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App