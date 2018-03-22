Govt to again fully fund education of children of Armymen disabled, killed in action

Previously, children were given a full reimbursement of tuition fees, hostel charges, cost of books, cost of uniforms and clothing. However, in a decision taken by the Seventh Pay Commission, a cap of Rs. 10, 000 was introduced on the same. Previously, children were given a full reimbursement of tuition fees, hostel charges, cost of books, cost of uniforms and clothing. However, in a decision taken by the Seventh Pay Commission, a cap of Rs. 10, 000 was introduced on the same.

Removing the cap of Rs. 10, 000, the government will now fully fund the education of children of personnel of armed forces missing, killed or rendered disabled in action, a notification from the Ministry of Finance said Thursday. Earlier, the “educational concession” was up to Rs 10,000 a month.

“Educational concession will continue without the cap of Rs10,000/- per month,” the notification said. “The ‘Educational Concession’ will be admissible only for undertaking studies in a government/government-aided schools. Military/Sainik schools and others schools and colleges recognised by the central or state government, including the autonomous organisations financed entirely by the central/state governments,” the notification added.

The concession is to the children of officers from the armed forces, ‘persons below officer rank’ missing in action, and those disabled or killed in action.

Previously, such children were given a full reimbursement of tuition fees, hostel charges, cost of books, cost of uniforms and clothing. However, in a decision taken by the Seventh Pay Commission, a cap of Rs. 10, 000 was introduced on the same. After that Indian Navy Chief Admiral Anil Lanba had written to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting the government to retract its order that limited education reimbursement.

The scheme to bear the cost of education of children of our Armed Forces martyrs was announced in the Lok Sabha on December 18, 1971 and introduced in the 1972 Parliament session. It allowed complete exemption of tuition and “other fee” for education school onwards.

