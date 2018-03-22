Govt to again fully fund education of children of Armymen disabled, killed in action

Removing the cap of Rs. 10, 000, the government will now fully fund the education of children of personnel of armed forces missing, killed or rendered disabled in action, a notification from the Ministry of Finance said Thursday. Earlier, the “educational concession” was up to Rs 10,000 a month.
“Educational concession will continue without the cap of Rs10,000/- per month,” the notification said. “The ‘Educational Concession’ will be admissible only for undertaking studies in a government/government-aided schools. Military/Sainik schools and others schools and colleges recognised by the central or state government, including the autonomous organisations financed entirely by the central/state governments,” the notification added.
The concession is to the children of officers from the armed forces, ‘persons below officer rank’ missing in action, and those disabled or killed in action.
Previously, such children were given a full reimbursement of tuition fees, hostel charges, cost of books, cost of uniforms and clothing. However, in a decision taken by the Seventh Pay Commission, a cap of Rs. 10, 000 was introduced on the same. After that Indian Navy Chief Admiral Anil Lanba had written to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting the government to retract its order that limited education reimbursement.
The scheme to bear the cost of education of children of our Armed Forces martyrs was announced in the Lok Sabha on December 18, 1971 and introduced in the 1972 Parliament session. It allowed complete exemption of tuition and “other fee” for education school onwards.
- Mar 22, 2018 at 2:14 pmgood decisionReply
- Mar 22, 2018 at 2:13 pmExcellent decision of Modi Government as Seventh Pay Commission was cons uted by UPA under close guidance of PC for controlling employees pay and benefits to kill them. Whereas Modi implemented it after quick review and paid arrears immediately in 2016 itself without delay. Subsequently these welfare measures reviewed and orders are being issued. OROP was also implemented by Modi boldly without further delay and review is being done to remove anomalies. UPA was killing army in not implementing OROP, introduced NPS by replacing OPS to make pensioners beggers EtcReply
- Mar 22, 2018 at 1:57 pmAnother good step....Salute the BraveReply
- Mar 22, 2018 at 1:34 pmDuring UPA and prior to that, entire education expenses in similar cases were borne by the govt.. thts what the children deserve.. Modi Govt reduced it with a limit of 10k.. after uproar, they removed the cap but still limited to govt schools and colleges.. So, still not given what was given earlier.. And will still shout this as their achievement and generosity from 56 inch man..Reply
