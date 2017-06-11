Now, get your favourite fast food delivered to your seat in Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains

Indian Railways is incorporating changes to boost e-catering services in trains. (Picture source: Wikimedia Commons) Indian Railways is incorporating changes to boost e-catering services in trains. (Picture source: Wikimedia Commons)

From June 15, passengers travelling in Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains will be spoiled for choice while choosing their next meal. With meals becoming ‘optional’ on these long-distance trains, the Indian Railways has collaborated with several food chains to allow passengers to pre-book their meals. Now, passengers can either order the food online, on call, or through SMS. IRCTC’s list of vendors include McDonald’s, KFC, Switz Foods, Only Alibaba, Dominos, Haldiram, Bikanerwala, Nirualas, Sagar Ratna and Pizza Hut.

To order food online, passengers can visit ‘www.ecatering.irctc.co.in’, enter their PNR number and choose the station they would want their order to be delivered to. After selecting their meal, passengers will be directed to an online payment window. Upon successful transaction, an OTP will be sent to the registered phone number which will be used as verification at the time of the delivery.

To order through phone, passengers can call ‘1323’ and place their order. Then, an OTP number will be provided via SMS for verification. Customers have to pay using cash at the time of the delivery.

Passengers can also order via SMS. All they have to do is text ‘MEAL’, followed by their PNR number, to 139. Once the SMS is sent, passengers will receive a call from a customer care executive to take the order. Passengers will then be provided with an OTP, which will be used for verification. They can pay for the meals in cash at delivery.

