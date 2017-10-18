Now EPFO members having UAN can link Aadhaar online

The facility has been made available at EPFO’s website The facility has been made available at EPFO’s website http://www.epfindia.gov.in >> Online Services >> e-KYC Portal>> LINK UAN AADHAAR.

Retirement fund manager EPFO has launched an online facility for its subscribers to link their 12-digit unique Aadhaar number with their Universal (portable PF) Account Number (UAN) on eve of Diwali. Meeting the know your customers (KYC) norms by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers help them access a host of online services.

“On the eve of Deepawali, the EPFO is pleased to introduce a new facility for its esteemed members having UAN and other relevant details to link their respective UAN with Aadhaar online. This, in turn, would facilitate the members, a better and speedy EPFO services,” the EPFO said in statement.

The facility has been made available at EPFO’s website http://www.epfindia.gov.in >> Online Services >> e-KYC Portal>> LINK UAN AADHAAR.

Using the facility, it said, the EPFO members can online link their respective UAN with Aadhaar.

While using the facility, the member will have to provide his/her UAN. An OTP will be sent on his/her mobile linked with UAN. After OTP verification, members will have to provide his/her Aadhaar number. Another OTP will be sent to his/her mobile/email linked with Aadhaar.

After OTP verification, if UAN details are matched with Aadhaar, then UAN will be linked with Aadhaar. After linking, the EPFO member may avail online EPFO services linked with Aadhaar.

