Now, Dalit thrashed for riding mare in another Haryana village

Almost a month after a Karnal village witnessed tension after upper-caste men barred a Dalit groom from carrying out the marriage ritual of ghurchari, a Dalit groom was thrashed in a village of Charkhi Dadri for riding a mare to reach the bride’s place as part of the ritual.

The latest incident occurred in Sanjarwas village on Tuesday night where a group of upper-caste youth thrashed the Dalit.

SHO of Baund Police station, Vikram Singh, said they had registered an FIR against 15-16 youths of the Rajput community for attacking the Dalits. “We are conducting raids to the nab the accused,” said the SHO.

The groom, Sanjay Kumar, hailing from Dhani Rivasa village, and some other members of the marriage party were taken to hospital for primary treatment. Two members of the bride’s family have also received injuries. The marriage ceremony was later performed under police security.

When the incident occurred, the marriage party was on its way to the bride’s place. Some youths stopped them, allegedly objecting to the groom riding a mare. They reportedly said only upper-caste men were allowed to perform the ghurchari.

This led to a scuffle between the two groups and the youths allegedly thrashed the groom and other members of the marriage party. “The accused youths were drunk,” said the SHO. “The attack was a planned one. The attackers not only thrashed the groom but even took away the mare from us,” said a Dalit.

Later, the police arrived in the village and the groom and the other injured were taken to the primary health centre at Baund village. The father of the bride, Rohtash Singh, lodged a complaint with the police against the accused.

The police was deployed in the village on Tuesday night and the groom was taken back to the village from the hospital to perform the wedding rituals.

In March, Haryana’s BJP government had to rush its two senior leaders, a minister and an MLA, to a Karnal village after a conflict between the upper-caste men and Dalits over the ghurchari ritual. Then, even the state Assembly had witnessed a rucks over the issue.

During the past few months, the state has witnessed many incidents in which the upper-caste men attacked the Dalits for performing the ghurchari, which is a pre-nuptial ritual in which the groom rides a mare to the village temple or to the home of bride.

