Will raise ‘Ram temple’ issue vigorously, says BJP MP Vinay Katiyar

BJP's senior leader Vinay Katiyar addressing a press conference at the state party headquarters in Lucknow on Wednesday. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav

BJP MP Vinay Katiyar on Monday said that they will raise the ‘Ram temple’ issue vigorously, news agency ANI reported. This comes two weeks after he courted a controversy with his ‘sexist’ remark against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who is the party’s star campaigner for Uttar Pradesh elections.

“Ram Mandir ka mamla zor shor se uthaenge, iska samadhan karenge kanoon ki drishti se. Zarurat padi to aage bhi kadam uthaenge (we will raise ram temple issue vigorously and find a solution through legal passage. If needed, we will also take further steps),” ANI quoted him as saying.

This is not the first time Katiyar has made such a remark ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls which will begin from February 11 and will conducted in seven phases. Earlier, on January 26, Katiyar had asserted that the temple issue was BJP’s basic issue and could not be compromised. “The Ram Mandir movement that was started by me 30 years ago became the base for the giant leap of BJP,” Katiyar had said.

Katiyar had also stirred controversy after he said on January 25 there were prettier star campaigners than Priyanka Gandhi. He is currently a member of Rajya Sabha, Upper House of the Parliament.

