Now, BJP MLA Anil Gote demands discussion to decide which House is superior

BJP MLA Anil Gote, who has been pressing for abolition of the state Legislative Council, on Friday demanded a discussion to decide which one of the two Houses of the state Legislature was superior. “There should be a discussion over as to which House is superior- Assembly or Council,” Gote said in the Maharashtra Assembly.

“Former Congress legislator Keshavrao Dhondge had said that Legislative Assembly is superior, since it consists of members directly elected from the people,” Gote said.

Most of the legislative Council members are elected by the MLAs, he added. This is the third time the legislator has raised the issue on the floor of the lower house in the ongoing budget session of the state Legislature.

Gote had earlier said the Upper House did not have “constitutional rights” and hence it should be scrapped.

The BJP and the party-led government, however, had served show-cause notices to Gote for repeatedly making critical comments about the Legislative Council.

Talking about the notices, Gote today said he has responded to the show-cause notice.

Earlier, the BJP-led state government had also made it clear that it had no plan to scrap the Legislative Council. Making a statement in the Upper House, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that Gote, who demanded scrapping of the Legislative Council, had been warned against making such “irresponsible” statements.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now