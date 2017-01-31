Now, another board to take decision on paper checking at Savitribai Phule Pune University

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). (File) Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). (File)

It has been nearly two months since The Indian Express reported the leak of basic electrical engineering paper of first year engineering examination, but officials at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) are still far from nabbing the culprits. Earlier, varsity authorities had said they would not declare results until the culprit was nabbed. There was also the possibility of re-examination at the colleges where the leak was detected. But the final decision was be taken post police investigations, since two separate complaints were filed into the incident.

On Monday, SPPU Vice-Chancellor Wasudeo Gade admitted that there has been no headway in the case. “We have convened another meeting of the Board of Examination. In the previous one, it was decided that the paper checking at the two colleges, where papers were found on mobile phones of students, would be kept on hold. Decision was to be taken post police investigation. However, now that considerable time has been spent without any conclusion, we are worried for the students, who were not involved in the act and yet their results are delayed. So, we will come up with a solution for them,” promised Gade.

On December 10, this paper had exclusively reported that a faculty at MES College of Engineering had found question papers of first year engineering in cellphones of a few students, nearly an hour before examinations. While university officials were informed, the exams were carried out with the same set of question papers.

Later, investigations revealed that the question paper was shared with a student of VIIT College as well. Meanwhile, students are getting anxious over the uncertainty of paper checking of examination papers and the possibility of re-examinations, all of which is currently not clear.